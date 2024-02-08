 ‘Yatra 2’ release: YSRCP claims fake govt order being circulated on social media | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / 'Yatra 2' release: YSRCP claims fake govt order being circulated on social media

'Yatra 2' release: YSRCP claims fake govt order being circulated on social media

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2024 10:17 PM IST

In a post on X, the YSR Congress Party said, "The news that the government has put out GO on Yatra 2 movie is untrue. This is totally fake news…"

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday hit out at its rival parties in Andhra Pradesh, the Telugu Desam Party and the Jana Sena Party for allegedly circulating a fake government order which claimed that the YSRCP had made all arrangements for the screening of biopic of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy ‘Yatra 2’ in theatres. In a post on X, the YSR Congress Party said, “The news that the government has put out GO on Yatra 2 movie is untrue. This is totally fake news… Shame on you @JaiTDP @JanaSenaParty to spread such false news!”

A poster of 'Yatra 2' featuring actors Jiiva and Mammootty.
A poster of 'Yatra 2' featuring actors Jiiva and Mammootty.

“All the people of the state should be alert against the false news being propagated by TDP and Janasena,” the party added.

It also posted the government order in connection with the screening of 'Yatra 2' in theatres and labelled it as fake.

Earlier, during the screening of the movie in Prasads Multiplex Hyderabad a clash broke out between two groups- one belonging to the Jana Sena Party and the other to the YSR party. The clash prompted the theatre owners to stop the screening of the movie, The Hindu reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP has promoted the film through its official handle on X. It has shared various clips of party workers engaged in celebrations near premises of theatres where the film is being screened.

Yatra 2, helmed by Mahi V Raghav, premiered in cinemas on Thursday. Serving as a follow-up to the 2019 biographical film Yatra, it continues the narrative of the life of YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

