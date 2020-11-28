e-paper
Yediyurappa's political secy in hospital, suicide attempt suspected

Yediyurappa’s political secy in hospital, suicide attempt suspected

Santhosh consumed the pills after some videos of Yediyurappa were apparently leaked and purportedly showed him discussing whom to drop and to induct into his cabinet.

india Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 13:32 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
         

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s political secretary, NR Santhosh, was hospitalised on Friday night after he consumed sleeping pills, people aware of the matter said. His condition was said to be stable, they added.

Santhosh consumed the pills after some videos of Yediyurappa were apparently leaked and purportedly showed him discussing whom to drop and to induct into his cabinet.

Yediyurappa’s son and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leader, BY Vijayendra, rubbished suggestions that Santhosh was blamed or asked to quit over the videos.

Santhosh’s wife, Jahnavi, said they have no family issues but her husband was worried about work-related matters. “The chief minister visited my husband and reassured me that they would stand by my family,” she said.

The Bengaluru police have registered a First Information Report under Indian Penal Code’s Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) in the case and said further investigations were on.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar said he has also heard about the video leaks.

