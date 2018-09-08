Yogendra Yadav detained on way to a protest in Tamil Nadu

Social activist Yogendra Yadav was on Saturday detained in Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu while he was on his way to take part in a protest against the Chennai-Salem eight-lane green corridor project.

Yadav had flown down to the state to meet farmers, public and address a meeting arranged by local activists. Near Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district, he was stopped by the police and detained.

“TN police has detained me and team in Chengam police station, Tiruvannamalai district. We came on the invitation of the movement against Chennai – Salem eight-lane green corridor project. We were prevented from going to meet farmers, phones snatched, manhandled and pushed into a police van. First-hand experience of the police state in TN!,” tweeted Yadav.

TN police has detained me and team in Chengam PS, Thiru Annamalai district. We came on the invitation of Movement Against 8Lane Way.

We were prevented from going to meet farmers, phones snatched, manhandled and pushed into police van.

First hand experience of police state in TN! — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) September 8, 2018

Supdt. Police, Thiru Annamalai is here to tell me hay they apprehend law and order problem due to my presence! I am saying I will only visit farmers inside their homes. SP says I am not allowed!

Gandhian disobedience is the only way out, it seems. — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) September 8, 2018

The Swaraj Abhiyan leader said that he was detained soon after he spoke with Tiruvannamalai collector Kandasamy.

“I had spoken to Kandasamy, Collector, Tiruvannamalai about the acquisition and complaints of police excesses for eight-lane project. He completely denied any police interference. Within minutes of the phone call police detained us,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, the former AAP leader said the Thiruvannamalai SP told him that they had apprehended law and order problem due to his presence.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 12:30 IST