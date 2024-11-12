Yogi Adityanath attacks Mallikarjun Kharge: 'Be angry at Razakars who burnt your village'

BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reacted to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's recent attack on him, saying the latter should be angry at the Hyderabad Nizam whose "Razakars burnt your village". Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a public meeting.(ANI file photo)

"These days Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is unnecessarily getting angry at me. He is furious. Kharge ji, don't get angry at me, I respect your age. If you want to get angry, get angry at the Hyderabad Nizam. The Hyderabad Nizam's Razakars burned your village, brutally killed Hindus, and burnt your respected mother, sister, and your family members. Present this truth before the country that whenever they will be divided, they will be divided in the same brutal manner," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Sunday, Kharge made an indirect reference to Yogi Adityanath, saying some people who "live in the guise of sadhus" have become politicians.

The Razakars were a paramilitary force formed by the erstwhile Nawab of Hyderabad before Independence to resist its integration with India.

Yogi Adityanath claimed the Congress, which was "greedy for power", agreed to the Partition of India because it was under the influence of "the Muslim gang".

"There are many elections. But some elections become important. There are some elections which make the fate of the country and some which spoil the fate of the country. In 1946 also, there was an election which changed the fate of India, which turned the fate into misfortune. The unfortunate partition of India took place. Then the Congress, greedy for power, got caught in the clutches of the Muslim gang which deceived the countrymen and whatever happened after that was in front of everyone. The country was divided into parts. India, which was one from the beginning, was divided into pieces," he added.

Adityanath, who addressed a public meeting at Achalpur in Amravati for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of turning Maharashtra into a "base for love jihad and land jihad".

"Because you were divided, this country was divided, and Hindus were killed because they were divided. That is why I have come to tell you: don't get divided," he added.

In the 2024 general elections, the Congress won the Amravati constituency by defeating BJP nominee Navneet Rana by around 20,000 votes.

"Don't make the mistake of Lok Sabha elections in Amravati. If you are divided again, the puja for Lord Ganesh will be attacked and lands here will be captured in the name of love and land jihad. The safety of women will be in jeopardy," he added.

What had Kharge said?

Mallikarjun Kharge attacked Yogi Adityanath during an election rally on Sunday.

"Many leaders live in the guise of sadhus and have now become politicians. Some have even become chief ministers. They wear 'gerua' (saffron) clothes and have no hair on their heads... I would say to the BJP, either wear white clothes or if you are a sanyasi, wear 'gerua' clothes, but then get out of politics. On the one hand, you wear 'gerua' clothes and on the other hand, you say 'batoge toh katogey'...They are spreading hatred among the people and trying to divide them," he said.

With inputs from ANI, PTI