Yogi Adityanath credits BJP victory in panchayat polls to people's faith

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) win in panchayat polls reflects the people's 'unwavering faith' in the policies of the party's government in the state. The BJP won 635 out of 825 seats for which block panchayat chiefs were to be elected.

"Apart from this, there were 76 seats where there was a friendly war between two BJP candidates. It was a huge electoral process that was conducted by the government with transparency," said the chief minister.

He said that earlier in the 75 seats of district panchayat presidents, 73 of BJP and two of Apna Dal (S) were in the fray, in which BJP had won 66 and Apna Dal (S) candidate was victorious in one.

"The victory in the Panchayat elections shows that the people have unwavering faith in the policies of the BJP government", said Adityanath.

The counting of votes for block panchayat chief polls commenced across Uttar Pradesh from 11am on Saturday and concluded by 3pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Uttar Pradesh CM and the state unit of the party. “The Uttar Pradesh BJP has been victorious in elections for the posts of block panchayat chiefs as well. This big victory is a reflection of the benefits people have received due to the policies of the Yogi Adityanath government, as well as its pro-poor schemes. All workers of the party deserve to be congratulated for this victory,” he tweeted.

Union home minister Amit Sha too congratulated Adityanath.

"The grand victory of BJP in Uttar Pradesh block chief elections is a result of public's faith in the welfare policies of the Yogi government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this victory, I congratulate Yogi Adityanath, Swatantra Dev Singh and other hardworking workers of the party," he tweeted in Hindi.