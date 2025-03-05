Yogi Adityanath's ‘upchaar’ warning to Abu Azmi amid Aurangzeb row: 'Send him to UP'

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday slammed Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi over his controversial remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, saying he should be sent to the state where his government would arrange for his "special treatment". Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks in the state Legislative Council.(PTI)

Taking potshots at the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, Yogi Adityanath said Abu Azmi should be expelled from the party and sent to Uttar Pradesh for 'upchaar' (treatment).

"Samajwadi Party... us (Abu Azmi) ko nikalo party se, UP bhej do, baaki upchaar hum apne aap karwa lenge." ("Remove that person from (Samajwadi) party and send him to UP, we will do his treatment," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP leader said SP leaders keep attacking the Maha Kumbh even as their MLA praised the person who destroyed temples.

"The person who feels ashamed about the heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, instead of taking pride. He considers Aurangzeb his idol. Does he have the right to stay in our country? Samajwadi Party should answer this. On the one hand, you keep blaming Maha Kumbh, on the other hand, you praise a person like Aurangzeb, who destroyed the temples of the country...Why can't you control that MLA of yours? Why didn't you condemn his statement?" he said.

Abu Azmi suspended over Aurangzeb comment

Abu Azmi has been suspended from the Maharashtra assembly for the whole session over his remarks. Parliamentary affairs minister Chandrakant Patil said that Azmi's objectionable statement had hurt the dignity of the House.

Azmi said Aurangzeb wasn't a cruel administrator and had built many temples.

On Tuesday, after a massive row, Azmi said his words were twisted and he was ready to tender an apology if his sentiments were hurt.

"My words have been twisted. I have said what historians and writers have said about Aurangzeb Rahmatullah Ali," he said.

"I have not made any derogatory comment about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj or any other great men - but still if anyone has been hurt by my statement, then I take back my words, my statement," Azmi said in a video on his X account.