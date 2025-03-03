SP's Abu Azmi defends Aurangzeb, Eknath Shinde calls remark ‘treason’

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Azmi on Monday triggered a massive controversy with him calling Mughal emperor Aurangzeb a "good administrator". Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde dubbed the comment "treason" and called for legal action against the politician. Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi said "India developed under Aurangzeb's rule."(ANI)

Abu Azmi, known for his controversial statements on sensitive issues, praised Aurangzeb claiming that he was not a ruthless leader.

“The kings back then used to struggle for power and property but it was nothing religious. He (Aurangzeb) ruled for 52 years, and if he was converting Hindus into Muslims, imagine the number of Hindus that would have converted,” Azmi told ANI.

Also Read | Sanjay Raut's 'Mohan Bhagwat' retort to Eknath Shinde's Maha Kumbh criticism for Uddhav Thackeray

"If Aurangzeb Rahmatullah had destroyed temples, he also destroyed mosques. Had he been against Hindus, 34% of Hindus would not have been with him, and his advisors would not have been Hindus. There is no need to give Hindu-Muslim angles to it. This country will run by the Constitution, and I haven't said a word against Hindu brothers,” he added.

'Learn history': Maharashtra leaders react to Abu Azmi's 'Aurangzeb' remark

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde came down heavily on Abu Azmi for his remark and reminded him that it was Aurangzeb who tortured Chhatrapati Shambhaji Maharaj.

"His statement is wrong and should be condemned. Aurangzeb tortured Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for 40 days; calling such a person good is the biggest sin, and hence, Abu Azmi should apologize. Our CM has taken this matter seriously. He should be charged with treason," said Shinde.

Also Read | ‘We will not break’: Flanked by Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde rejects rift rumours

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also slammed Abu Azmi for his remarks on Aurangzeb and said the SP leader needs to go and learn history.

"He needs to go back to school and reread history. Aurangzeb only destroyed and demolished temples and never built any," she said while talking to a news channel.

BJP leader Ram Kadam has also reacted to Abu Azmi's statement and suggested he go to the theatre and watch the movie Chhawa.

Also Read | 'Daughter followed, pushed': Union minister lodges harassment complaint in Maharashtra

"You must read history. The one they are calling a great king killed his Sambhaji Raja so brutally. He put Sambhaji Raja in jail. Abu Azmi should be ashamed, said Ram Kadam. The Congress leader who spoke against Rohit Sharma should not do politics in sports. How did these Congress leaders forget what Rohit did for the country? He asked the Congress," Kadam said.

The comment has come at a time when outrage and sentiments against Aurangzeb are high, particularly after the release of the movie Chhava.