e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Yogi Adityanath inaugurates projects worth Rs 204 cr under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates projects worth Rs 204 cr under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

The Chief Minister said that a revolutionary change was seen in the connectivity of villages under PM Gram Sadak Yojana.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 15:18 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.(ANI file photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath virtually inaugurated various projects worth Rs 204 crores under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana on Sunday.

“I’m happy about works done to push forward rural economy by constructing roads in villages by Union Ministry of Rural Development,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also interacted with district panchayat presidents and addressed their issues.

“In 45 districts, women district panchayat presidents are working towards development. PM Gram Sadak Yojana has completed several phases and most of the villages have been connected via this scheme,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that a revolutionary change was seen in the connectivity of villages under PM Gram Sadak Yojana.

“Through a common service centre and village secretariat in each village, not only public grievances can be addressed but banking, electricity and other facilities can also be provided there,” the Chief Minister said.

tags
top news
PM Modi to have drone killer as part of his security detail
PM Modi to have drone killer as part of his security detail
Farmer unions reject Centre’s offer of early talks to resolve deadlock over farm laws
Farmer unions reject Centre’s offer of early talks to resolve deadlock over farm laws
GHMC polls: Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad
GHMC polls: Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad
‘Amit Shah can go to Hyderabad but...’: Surjewala on farmers’ protest
‘Amit Shah can go to Hyderabad but...’: Surjewala on farmers’ protest
At least 34 killed in separate suicide bombings: Afghan officials
At least 34 killed in separate suicide bombings: Afghan officials
Pak spy drone spotted near border in Jammu, retreats after army opens fire
Pak spy drone spotted near border in Jammu, retreats after army opens fire
‘An insult that farmers treated as terrorists’: Sanjay Raut
‘An insult that farmers treated as terrorists’: Sanjay Raut
‘You will be renamed, not Hyderabad’: Owaisi’s retort to Yogi’s Bhagyanagar pitch
‘You will be renamed, not Hyderabad’: Owaisi’s retort to Yogi’s Bhagyanagar pitch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In