Yogi Adityanath inspects booths as vaccines for kids in 12-14 age group starts

As Covid-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years begins, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath today visited a vaccination booth in the state for inspection. "Covid-19 is under control. UP administered the largest number of vaccination doses. We need to be cautious as experts predicting 4th Covid wave," he told ANI.

The registration for vaccination opened for the public at 9 am. The registration process can be done via the government's COWIN portal or on-site. As per government guidelines vaccination will be open for all children that are born on, or before, March 15, 2010.

Earlier, children born in or before 2007 were allowed to take the jabs. The government has also advised states and union territories to ensure that vaccinators and vaccination teams are trained and no mixing of vaccines must be done for the 12-14 years age group.

Corbevax - manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. Limited- will be used for children in the 12-14 age group. The vaccine is a protein subunit type that is given in two doses intramuscularly at an interval of 28 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged children to get vaccinated. "Today is an important day in India’s efforts to vaccinate our citizens. Now onwards, youngsters in the 12-14 age group are eligible for vaccines and all those above 60 are eligible for precaution doses. I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

