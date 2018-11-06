Yogi Adityanath in temple town Ayodhya amid buzz of ‘good news’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in Ayodhya for deepotsav or festival of lamps on Tuesday on a visit that he has promised would bring some “good news” for devotees of Lord Ram. Adityanath hasn’t detailed what he has in mind but over the last few days, his party and cabinet colleagues have dropped enough hints that the announcement could be about plans to build a huge statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Yogi Adityanath headed straight to accompany the visiting South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook to a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for Korean queen Heo Hwang-ok memorial park and later, led another event at the Ram Katha Park. The First Lady led the aarti of artistes who played Lord Ram and Sita.

The two leaders will perform aarti on the bank of Saryu river where the temple town’s mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay says, a record 3.35 lakh ‘diyas’ would be lit. It is an attempt at a world record. On Yogi Adityanath’s Diwali-eve visit to Ayodhya last year, 1.7 lakh diyas had been lit up. Upadhyay promises this would be the town’s “grandest Deepostav” in years.

The hype around the Yogi Adityanath’s much-anticipated announcement of a huge Ram statue in Ayodhya comes weeks after the Supreme Court put off the final round of hearing in the disputed land title case to next year.

Already, the dispute – among India’s most sensitive and divisive political issue - has slowly returned to the political centre stage over the past few months.

Hindus believe the 16th century mosque, Babri Masjid, was built over a temple dedicated to Hindu god Ram, whose birthplace is also considered to be at the site. The mosque was demolished by a mob of thousands in 1992, triggering a cycle of violence and riots across India.

For now, a 30-feet statue of Lord Ram along with Lord Hanuman have been installed at the historic banks of the Saryu river, while an iconic ceremonial gateway has been erected near the site of the main function.

Kim arrived in India on Sunday on a four-day visit and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj called on her on Monday. She travelled to Lucknow for the next leg of her visit and was received by Adityanath.

