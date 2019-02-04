Yogi Adityanath launches Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat, Modi ke Saath campaign chariots in UP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched 80 motorised chariots for its ‘Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat, Modi ke Saath’ campaign in Uttar Pradesh as a part of the BJP’s public outreach campaign ahead of the general election this year.

Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the state leg of the ‘Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat, Modi ke Saath’ campaign after BJP president Amit Shah and Union home minister Rajnath Singh kicked off the drive centrally in Delhi on Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to seek suggestions directly from the people to prepare its sankalp patra or the election manifesto for the 2019 election through the month long-campaign across the country, including the politically-crucial northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Union minister and the BJP’s in-charge of the state JP Nadda and deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma were also present at the event in state capital Lucknow.

Also read | Will break backbone of terror in Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi’s stern message in Srinagar

A five-minute video film on the achievements of the Narendra Modi government was screened during the event. “Kaam kare jo, ummeed ussi se ho (Rely on those who work),” the opening line of the song in the video said.

The motorised chariots would travel across the state with a tablet where people can record their suggestions through a video. These chariots would also have a drop box where people can drop their suggestions, which would be included in the party’s sankalp patra.

Other public outreach initiatives as part of the party’s crowdsourcing suggestions include urging people to give a missed call on 6357171717 and record their concerns. A website www.bharatkemannkibaat.com has also been launched where people can post suggestions as texts or videos.

People can also send in their suggestions on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram using the hashtag #BharatKeMannKiBaat.

“Your voice is of utmost importance. Urging you all to take part in ‘Bharat ke Mann ki Baat, Modi ke Saath’, a unique effort by @BJP4India to get citizen feedback. What you all share will form the blueprint of our ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the 2019 elections,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted after the Delhi launch of the campaign.

“Participative democracy is an article of faith for our party. We have always worked to be an effective voice for rights and well-being of each and every Indian and to build a strong and prosperous India.#BharatKeMannKiBaat,” he said in another tweet.

The main opposition party Congress had also launched a similar campaign during the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had recorded a video message for party workers during the process to choose the chief ministers of these states in December last year.

Also read | We’ve left the culture of delays behind, says PM Modi at Leh event

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 11:31 IST