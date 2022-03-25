Yogi Adityanath's grand oath today for 2nd inning in UP, PM to attend: 10 points

Yogi Adityanath will take oath as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister on Friday at a grand event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in attendance. Thousands of guests are expected to attend the event as the BJP sets a record of a party returning to power for a second straight term after nearly three decades. All chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states - apart from other big leaders in the ruling party - have been invited. The swearing-in ceremony - set to be a show of strength for the party - is taking place nearly two weeks after the poll results were announced and the BJP combine claimed a thumping majority with 273 seats.

Here are ten points on the Yogi Adityanath oath event in Lucknow:

1. After a crucial meeting on Thursday, where the 49-year-old was formally elected to be the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Yogi Adityanath recalled the start of his first term in 2017. “It is our test of how true can we be to people’s expectations. That reforms, good governance, investments could be made possible in UP was due to the fabulous team work example shown by the central leadership. People clearly backed double engine’ narrative of the PM," he said in praise of the prime minister and Amit Shah.

2. Yogi Adityanath also recalled the achievements of the BJP government and recalled how he sought the prime minister's and Amit Shah's guidance when he started his tenure in 2017. “Prior to 2017, UP was at the bottom in implementing welfare schemes of the centre. Today it is top performing state in implementing these schemes," he said.

3. The chief ministers who are expected to be at the event are Gujarat's Bhupendra Patel, Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Karnataka's Basavaraj Bommai and Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma. Chief ministers of Bihar, Nagaland, Meghalaya - where the BJP is in alliance with the ruling government - have also been invited.

4. Amid speculation about Uttar Pradesh having two deputy chief ministers again, all eyes will be on the new Yogi Adityanath cabinet. Yogi had two deputies in the first term - while Keshav Prasad Maurya faced an embarrasing poll defeat in his constituency, Dinesh Sharma had not fought the state election. Baby Rani Maurya is being viewed as a top contender this time for the post.

5. A tea-party is expected be held at the chief minister's official residence on Friday morning with the newly elected lawmakers.

6. 'The Kashmir Files' team - including director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher - are likely to be present at the event too. The movie - which has now entered the ₹200 crore box office club - won endoresement from the prime minister, Yogi Adityanath and others.

7. It's not yet clear if the BJP challenger, Akhilesh Yadav, will be present. He had attended the 2017 swearing-in ceremony. He has quit as the Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh, and has retained his Karhal assembly seat. With the move, he is expected to fill in his role as the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

8. Thirty key investors from Noida have also been invited. “This is the first time that we have been invited to the swearing-in ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. We expect better days for the manufacturing and industrial sector that witnessed a bad two years during the Covid-19 pandemic. We are glad the regime is honouring our sentiments and has invited us to this event,” said Vipin Malhan, president, Noida Entrepreneur Association (NEA).

9. On Thursday, Amit Shah said that the BJP will dedicate next five years to making UP the number-1 economy. “Our job must be to build on this grand win. Next five years are to restore UP’s glory and to make it the country’s number one economy," he said.

10. The BJP claimed a voting share per centage of 41 per cent this time in UP. The next on the list was Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party that claimed a voting share percentage of 32 per cent. Victory in Uttar Pradesh, that send maximum lawmakers to Lok Sabha, is critical for the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

