UP: BJP gives final touches to Yogi govt 2.0, two deputy CMs likely
Yogi Adityanath was elected as the leader of the BJP’s legislative party in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. Senior leaders of the party, including Amit Shah, met in Lucknow, to complete the formalities, following which the announcement was made. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others.
The BJP leadership gave final touches to the government formation exercise in the state where it won a historic second term in the recently held Assembly election. The leadership is said to be considering several factors ranging from caste, age, regional balance and education among others, to decide on the members of the new cabinet.
According to reports, Adityanath’s cabinet may again have two deputy chief ministers. Outgoing deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, besides Baby Rani Maurya are seen among the top contenders for the posts.
Baby Rani Maurya, who from the Agra Rural seat, had resigned as Uttarakhand governor to fight the Assembly election.
Brijesh Pathak, a minister in the outgoing government, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and AK Sharma, a former bureaucrat considered close to Modi, are also being talked about as probable candidates for key positions, including deputy chief ministers if the party seeks to bring in new faces.
The BJP and its allies won 273 of the 403 seats, becoming the first party in over three decades to form a government for a second consecutive time in the state.
( with inputs from PTI)
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
