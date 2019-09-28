Yogi Adityanath meets Kashmiri students, assures help

india

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:27 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath told a group of Kashmiri students on Saturday that he is their local guardian.

During an interaction with the students in Lucknow, he said nullifying Article 370 will accelerate the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

“It (nullifying Article 370) will not have any negative effect on the people there. The most important thing is to have dialogue,” he said at meeting with 65 Kashmiri students studying in educational institutions in Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Aligarh.

“Group discussion and dialogue have always yielded good results,” he added.

Assuring the students of help if there was any problem with their scholarship and fees, the chief minister said, “I am your guardian here.”

“Our religion may be different but all are our children. We will not let you face any inconvenience. I have been interacting with all sections of the society and I am happy that I am interacting with the students of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He said, “Today you are here for studies, maybe you come tomorrow as administrative officials. So it is important that you know the state.”

The chief minister asked the students how many of them had been to Lucknow for the first time. He realised it was the first visit by all students and directed the officials to ensure that students visit tourist places in Lucknow.

During the interaction, the Kashmiri students highlighted shortage of money and lack of communication with their family members.

One of the students from an institute in Ghaziabad said, “Kashmiri students here are facing some issues. We talked to the chief minister and he assured to resolve the issue.”

Another student from a private educational institute in Aligarh said, “Some Kashmiri students are protesting. We respect their feelings but in the democracy, we can’t shut the door on different thoughts.”

A woman studying in an institute in Aligarh said, “We faced some difficulties. But it is best is to look forward to positive things. We remained cut off from our families for long. The scenario has changed in Kashmir, but we are hoping for the best.”

The state government had also sought participation of Kashmiri students from Aligarh Muslim University, but the students turned down the idea.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 23:01 IST