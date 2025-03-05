Menu Explore
‘You are Brahma’: RJD MP Manoj Jha’s scathing jibe at Nitish Kumar over ‘I made Lalu’ remark

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2025 04:19 PM IST

Nitish Kumar on Tuesday took a dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, claiming credit for elevating his father Lalu Yadav in the state's politics.

Rajya Sabha MP and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha on Wednesday took a swipe at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, calling him “creator of the universe” and “Brahma.”

RJD MP Manoj Jha addresses a press conference at the party office, in Patna.(PTI FILE)
RJD MP Manoj Jha addresses a press conference at the party office, in Patna.(PTI FILE)

Jha's remarks came a day after Nitish Kumar, in a bitter exchange in the Bihar assembly, took a dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, claiming credit for elevating his father Lalu Yadav in the state's politics.

“What was in Bihar before? I made your father. When he entered politics, there was nothing in Bihar at the time,” Nitish Kumar remarked while speaking in the assembly.

He went on to say that even people from his caste opposed Lalu Prasad Yadav's development, but he still supported him.

“Even people from your caste were asking me why I was doing this, but I still supported him,” Nitish Kumar added.

However, on Wednesday, Manoj Jha, while speaking to ANI, said, “I am worried about Nitish Kumar now. It is so unfortunate that he is using such language. You (Nitish Kumar) were in Lalu ji's team, you were called Lalu ji's man.”

Jha argued that Tejaswi Yadav was speaking in the House about contemporary challenges in Bihar, and Nitish Kumar allegedly had no response.

“Yesterday, Tejaswi Yadav, without any bitterness, gave a historical analysis, contemporary challenges, and an outline of the future. He explained everything based on logic...You (Nitish Kumar) did not answer it... You are the creator of the universe, you are Brahma. If such thoughts are coming to your mind these days, then I am even more worried about you,” the RJD leader added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tejashwi Yadav had compared the previous government in Bihar, led by his father and former chief minister Lalu Prasad, with that of Nitish Kumar.

He also slammed the budget presented by the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
