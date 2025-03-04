'I made your father': Nitish Kumar targets Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar assembly | Watch

In a bitter exchange in the Bihar assembly on Tuesday, chief minister Nitish Kumar took a dig at former deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, claiming credit for elevating his father Lalu Yadav in the state's politics. Patna, Feb 28 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav attend the first day of the Budget Session, at Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Pappi Sharma)

Speaking in the assembly, Kumar remarked: "What was in Bihar before? I made your father. When he entered politics, there was nothing in Bihar at the time.”

Kumar went on to say that even people from his caste opposed Lalu Prasad Yadav's development but he still supported him.

"Even the people from your caste were asking me why I was doing this, but I still supported him," he said.

Kumar's remarks came during a debate in the Bihar assembly when Nitish Kumar rose to speak about the development work during the NDA government. However, his speech was interrupted by Tejashwi Yadav.

The face-off came a day after the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader slammed the budget presented by the Nitish Kumar government.

Earlier in the assembly, Tejashwi Yadav compared the previous government in Bihar, led by his father and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad and slammed the regime led by his former ally Nitish Kumar.

On the other hand, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal, during his address, praised the state budget and said that new projects in infrastructure and Airports will give a new direction to the state's development under the NDA.

This budget, presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary, holds special significance as it's the ruling government's last budget before the state elections later this year.

Nitish Kumar expands his cabinet

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet with seven Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs taking oath as ministers.

Sanjay Saraogi, Sunil Kumar, Jibesh Mishra, Krishna Kumar Mantoo, Motilal Prasad, Vijay Kumar Mandal and Raju Kumar Singh took oath as ministers.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Chaudhary, congratulated the newly-inducted ministers and said they will work for Bihar's development.