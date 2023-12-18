You can update your address on Aadhaar for free. Here's how to do it

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now allowed residents to update their addresses on their Aadhaar card without any cost for three months – till March 14. One can change the address on their Aadhaar card by visiting the official UIDAI website.(File)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had earlier set the deadline of December 14.

The Central government body has urged people to apply for any updates if they need to make changes to their Aadhaar Card, including any changes in their address.

One can change the address on their Aadhaar card by visiting the official UIDAI website - https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ and by logging in using their Aadhaar number or registered mobile number.

How to update address in Aadhaar card. Here is the step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Enter the Aadhaar self-service update portal at: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/portal

Step 2: Click on the "Document update" option and then "Click To Submit"

Step 3: Log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP(One-time password) received on your registered mobile number.

Step 4: If you have a valid address proof, click on 'Proceed to Update Address.'

Step 5: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and click 'Send OTP.'

Step 6: Enter the OTP to log in to your Aadhaar account.

Step 7: Enter the new address by selecting the 'update address via address proof' option or by using the 'Update Address via Secret Code' option

Step 8: Enter your residential address as mentioned in the 'Proof of Address' document.

Step 9: Choose the document type for address proof.

Step 10: Upload a scanned copy of the address proof document and click on 'Submit.'

Step 11: The Aadhaar update request will be accepted, and a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) will be generated.

How to check the status after updating the address online:

1) You can check the update status using the 14-digit Update Request Number (URN)

2) After the update status shows as 'complete', residents can download the updated Aadhaar card and get a printout.