Deadline for Aadhaar details update extended to March 14, 2024. How to change address

The deadline to make document updates to Aadhaar Card for "free", has been extended by three more months to 14 March 2024. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had earlier set the deadline of December 14, i.e Thursday. The government body has urged people to apply for document updates, if they need to make changes in their address in Aadhaar Card. Representational picture(File photo)

UIDAI released an "office memorandum" which read: "Based on the positive response from the residents, it is decided to extend the facility for 3 more months i.e. from 15.12.2023 to 14.03.2024. Accordingly, the facility for document update shall continue to be free of cost through myAadhaar portal at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ up to 14.03.2024."

The updates can be made through online mode and offline mode. In offline mode, you need to visit an Aadhaar centre to get the update done. A service fee of ₹ 50 will be charged for that.

Here the steps to update address in Aadhaar Card by online mode.

Step 1: Enter the Aadhaar self-service update portal at: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/portal

Step 2: Click on "Document update" option and then "Click To Submit"

Step 3: Log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP(One-time password) received on your registered mobile number.

Step 4: If you have a valid address proof, click on 'Proceed to Update Address.'

Step 5: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and click 'Send OTP.'

Step 6: Enter the OTP to log in to your Aadhaar account.

Step 7: Enter the new address by selecting the 'update address via address proof' option or by using the 'Update Address via Secret Code' option

Step 8: Enter your residential address as mentioned in the 'Proof of Address' document.

Step 9: Choose the document type for address proof.

Step 10: Upload a scanned copy of the address proof document and click on 'Submit.'

Step 11: The Aadhaar update request will be accepted, and a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) will be generated.

How to check the status after updating the address online:

1) You can check the update status using the 14-digit Update Request Number (URN)

2) After the update status shows as 'complete', residents can download the updated Aadhaar card and get a printout.