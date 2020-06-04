e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘You have played constructive, very positive role in these difficult times’: Scott Morrison lauds PM Modi

‘You have played constructive, very positive role in these difficult times’: Scott Morrison lauds PM Modi

PM Modi said that the time is ripe and perfect to further strengthen relations between India and Australia.

india Updated: Jun 04, 2020 12:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australian PM Scott Morrison during first-ever virtual bilateral summit with PM Modi on Thursday.
Australian PM Scott Morrison during first-ever virtual bilateral summit with PM Modi on Thursday. (ANI)
         

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a visionary leader and lauded him for playing a “constructive and very positive role in these very difficult times”.

Morrison thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending an invite for the virtual bilateral meet and said PM Modi’s leadership is laudable not just within India but “broadly throughout G20 and the Indo-Pacific”. Morrison’s comments came during his first-ever virtual bilateral summit with PM Modi on Thursday. He commended India on its leadership on taking Chair of WHO’s executive board.

“This is a very important time to be chairing that board and I have no doubt that India’s leadership will be critical in dealing with difficult problems globally particularly in the health area,” he said.

The Australian PM said that his administration is committed to an open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific and “India’s role in that region, our region will be critical in the years ahead”.

The Australian Prime Minister said the idea of holding a virtual bilateral meet doesn’t come as a surprise to him during the prevailing circumstances.

“It doesn’t surprise me, this is how (virtually) we’d continue to meet in these circumstances. You are the one who started hologram in your campaigning many years ago, maybe next time we can have a hologram of you here,” the Australian PM said.

tags
top news
‘Our ties are deep with shared values’: PM Modi during virtual summit with Australian PM
‘Our ties are deep with shared values’: PM Modi during virtual summit with Australian PM
Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint
Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 1,900-mark, 47 new cases reported
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 1,900-mark, 47 new cases reported
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
SC tells govt to decide on common policy to end chaos at Delhi borders
SC tells govt to decide on common policy to end chaos at Delhi borders
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
This was the most played game during Covid-19 lockdown
This was the most played game during Covid-19 lockdown
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In