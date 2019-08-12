‘You’ll see several steps for J&K, Ladakh soon’, says Mukesh Ambani at Reliance AGM

india

Aug 12, 2019

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced that his company had plans for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the two recently-formed union territories.

“Responding to the call of PM Narendra Modi Ji, we stand committed to the needs of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. You will see several announcements for the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the coming days,” Ambani said at the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the group, reports ANI.

Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped and the state was divided into two union territories -- J&K with a legislature and Ladakh without an assembly. Both Houses of Parliament have passed the changes.

In his address to the nation days later, PM Modi urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and the country at large to come forward for the development of J&K and end the menace of terrorism.

Economic revival of the state is expected to be the next big step to integrate the economies of J&K and Ladakh with that of mainstream India.

It will include the unfinished developmental agenda that Modi announced for the region on November 7, 2015, the officials said on Tuesday

Industry has recommended a 10-point policy agenda for growth of the region, including the creation of a better investment climate and a focus on sectors such as tourism, infrastructure and connectivity, agriculture and horticulture, and renewable energy, among others, a CII statement said.

“Strengthening MSME [micro, small and medium enterprises], improving access to finance, and elevating education and skill development will be central to the progress of the hardworking people of the region. With the recent significant changes, investment and land purchases for industrial and social development shall be possible, as we look forward to economic prosperity,” it added.

