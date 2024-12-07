Young model dies after being run over by water tanker in Mumbai's Bandra: Report

In a tragic hit-and-run incident in Mumbai, a young model lost her life after being run over by a water tanker in Bandra on Friday, reported NDTV.



25-year-old model dies after water tanker collides into her bike

Shivani Singh, 25, a resident of Malad, was riding a motorcycle with a friend when the accident occurred. The collision took place on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Bandra at around 8 pm.

Shivani was thrown off the motorcycle by the force of the impact and came under the wheels of the tanker, while her friend survived the crash.

Sources revealed to NDTV, that the tanker was speeding when it struck them, and the driver immediately fled the scene on foot. Shivani was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

The police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area in an effort to identify and apprehend the driver. The incident adds to a series of hit-and-run cases in Mumbai this year.

On December 2, a 34-year-old school teacher was killed after a truck hit her in Mulund. The deceased, Amruta Punamiya, was riding pillion, while her husband rode the bike. He sustained minor injuries while Amruta was declared dead at the hospital.

Since there were no CCTV cameras on the street, the truck driver absconded and has not been tracked down by police yet.

Earlier this year, in July, the BMW hit-and-run case took place as well where a Shiv Sena politician's son, Mihir Shah, allegedly ran over a woman who was riding pillion behind her husband and proceeded to drag her body for 1.5 kilometres.