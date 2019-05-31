Young scientists to advise apex council

The principal scientific advisor to the Prime Minister is putting together a team of young researchers who would act as sounding boards for new ideas and help implement the country’s scientific missions, according to a senior official.

“The Prime Minister’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council (PMSTIAC) has 21 members, including senior researchers and government officials, who help develop and implement various missions. The consultative team of early and mid-career researchers will provide a fresh perspective and generate new ideas and mission,” the official attached to the office of principal scientific advisor said.

Instituted in September 2018, PMSTIAC comprises nine science experts, 11 ex-officio secretaries from different ministries, and a member nominated by PSA. The PMSTIAC has identified nine missions of national importance, including deep sea exploration, generating energy from waste, decoding the diverse human genomes and economically viable electric vehicles. The team will include at least 100 scientists from academia, research labs, industry, and NGOs.

“We are putting in place consultative groups of early-mid-stage researchers, with connect to their field and its community. We will sound them out regularly, mainly through web-based interactions. We hope to have at least 100 members, and a third turning over each year. Social- scientists, economists, and those from civil society, also please apply,” tweeted principal scientific advisor Prof K VijayRaghavan. Scientists from outside India can also apply.

“The modalities on conducting the brainstorming sessions are still being worked out. These sessions could be held online or regional meetings could also be arranged. There will be three or four brainstorming sessions each year,” said the official.

People interested can send in their bio to psa.gov.in. The first list will be ready by July 1.

First Published: May 31, 2019 08:13 IST