‘Your party did nothing’: Nitish Kumar's angry retort to RJD MLC over girl education in Bihar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday lost his cool inside the state legislative council after a member from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) flagged the "inadequate number" of girls' schools in her area. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaking during the Budget Session at Bihar Assembly in Patna.

According to PTI, RJD MLC Urmila Thakur expressed her dissatisfaction over the reply by state education minister Sunil Kumar to her question raised before the House.

During the proceedings, the MLC cited the example of her Begusarai district where "in many villages, girls are deprived of education as reaching the nearest school requires them to walk four to five kilometers".

Kumar lost his temper and said while still sitting in his seat,"Do you people even know what we have done for girls' education? Village girls hardly went to schools in Bihar until we came to power."

Thakur said to the CM, "Sir please do not say that. I, too hail from a village. I belong to an older generation, yet I did complete my schooling."

Another RJD MLC Munni Devi Rajak rose and, addressing the septuagenarian leader of the House, said, "We have the right to question the government. It is your job to answer it."

Sensing trouble, Thakur urged Rajak to keep quiet and let her speak.

Nitish Kumar slams Rabri Devi

The chief minister lashed out at the opposition, saying,"You have no idea what has been done by us for women. You may be women yourselves but what has been your contribution?"

Kumar then launched a frontal attack on Rabri Devi, his predecessor, who is now the leader of the opposition in the Upper House.

"When her husband began to sink, he installed his wife (in the CM’s post),” recalling the circumstances in which Rabri Devi had succeeded her husband Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, as the chief minister.

Prasad made his wife the chief minister when he was forced to resign as the CM after an arrest warrant was issued against him in a fodder scam case.

"Your party (RJD) did nothing. You people know nothing. Whatever has been done for women, it has been done by me. Now women have no problems," fumed Kumar, before taking his seat.