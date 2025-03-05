Tejashwi Yadav reacts to Nitish Kumar's 'I made Lalu' jab: 'JDU would have been finished...'

Reacting to Nitish Kumar's remark that he "made" Lalu Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday retorted saying he had helped the Bihar chief minister twice to save his post and prevent JDU's disintegration. RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav addressing the Yuva Choupal in Patna. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

On Tuesday, Nitish Kumar, addressing the Bihar assembly, told Tejashwi Yadav that he had helped Lalu Yadav become the leader of the opposition.

"It was I who helped your father Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, become the leader of the opposition when he did not have the support of even his own caste men," Kumar said.

The CM added that he "made RJD supremo Lalu Yadav what he became".

Reacting to the remark, Tejashwi Yadav said had he not helped Kumar, his party would have been finished.

"Yesterday, Nitish Kumar ji said in the assembly that he made Lalu Yadav the chief minister. Let us leave aside Lalu ji for a moment... he has helped many people in many ways... those supported by him became Prime Ministers... but Nitish Kumar should speak about himself. It was Tejashwi who saved him twice by helping him retain the CM's post. Otherwise, his party would have been finished," he told reporters, according to PTI.

"He (Nitish Kumar) should remember that even before him, my father had already been elected as an MLA twice and once as an MP. Even today, he (Nitish) is the leader of a party which is in the third position in terms of the number of MLAs. What one can say about Nitish ji... he speaks as if he is the creator of the 'sansar' (universe). According to him (Nitish Kumar), even 'sansar' came into existence after 2005. There was nothing in Bihar before 2005," Yadav added.

‘Nitish Kumar is Brahma’

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha took a swipe at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, calling him “creator of the universe” and “Brahma.”