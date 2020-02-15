e-paper
Youth Congress chief says Modi govt introduced CAA, NRC to divide people

Srinivas said while the BJP promised two crores jobs, hike in wages, and repatriation of black money before coming to power in 2014, it introduced CAA instead after returning to power in 2019.

india Updated: Feb 15, 2020 21:56 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
The Constitution grants people of the country right to citizenship says youth Congress chief.
The Constitution grants people of the country right to citizenship says youth Congress chief.
         

The Constitution of India grants the right of citizenship to the people of the country, said Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas B.V on Saturday, and asserted that Tripura residents need not show any papers to prove their citizenship.

“The Constitution of India, made by Babasaheb Ambedkar, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, grants people of the country, the right of citizenship. But the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizen (NRC), National Population Register (NPR) were introduced by the NDA government. It was introduced to divide the country on communal lines,” he said.

Central government has clarified that there was no plan to expand the NRC-- introduced in Assam first in 1951 and updated following the Assam Accord on Supreme Court’s instructions---to cover the entire country and the NPR, an enumeration exercise of all residents in the country, was first conducted under the UPA government led by the Congress in 2010.

“People of the country have the right to citizenship, as per our Constitution. Tripura people need not show any kind of documents to them,” said Srinivas while addressing a public gathering held at Manu in Dhalai district, nearly 110 kilometers from Agartala on Saturday.

Prior to the public gathering, an anti-CAA, NPR and NRC rally was held by the Youth Congress at Manu, which raised slogans of ‘Humein Chahiye Azadi’, ‘NRC se Azadi’, ‘ CAA se Azadi’, ‘NPR se Azadi’ and ‘Modi-Shah se Azadi’, meaning, ‘we need freedom from NRC, CAA, NPR and Modi-Shah rule’.

Srinivas said while the BJP promised two crores jobs, hike in wages, and repatriation of black money before coming to power in 2014, it introduced CAA instead after returning to power in 2019.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to destroy the Constitution. We all should raise a united voice against the policies of the central government,” he added.

