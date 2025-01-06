Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Youth kills mother after she objects to his drinking habits; ends own life on Bengaluru outskirts

PTI |
Jan 06, 2025 03:51 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi Devi (41) and her son Ramesh (21).

A woman was allegedly strangled to death by her son, who was in an inebriated state, before he took his life by hanging, in the old Chandapura area on the outskirts of the city, police said on Sunday.

Jalahalli police inspector Sidde Gowda said the incident took place at around 6.30am when the victim, identified as Raj Dulhari Sinha, who was visiting Bengaluru from Bihar, was out for a morning walk (File photo)
Jalahalli police inspector Sidde Gowda said the incident took place at around 6.30am when the victim, identified as Raj Dulhari Sinha, who was visiting Bengaluru from Bihar, was out for a morning walk (File photo)

The incident occurred on Saturday night, following a fight between the mother and son at their home, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi Devi (41) and her son Ramesh (21).

According to the police, Ramesh was an alcoholic, and the incident occurred after he quarrelled with his mother, who had objected to his drinking habits.

A case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by his father, Manjanna. Further legal proceedings will follow, the police said.

The family hailed from Vijayanagara district and lived in a rented house in the area, the police said, adding that Ramesh worked as a cleaner but was irregular in his duties.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On