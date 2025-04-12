YouTuber Jaspreet Singh appears before Assam cops over ‘India’s Got Latent' row

YouTuber Jaspreet Singh on Saturday appeared before the Assam Police in connection with a case filed against him and four others for allegedly promoting obscenity on a publicly accessible online show, an officer said. Comedian Jaspreet Singh appeared before police in the case for allegedly promoting obscenity.(Instagram/ LifeOfPaji)

Singh appeared before the investigating officer (IO) of Guwahati Police's Crime Branch in the afternoon for questioning in connection with the case registered on February 10.

"He was examined and his statement was recorded by the IO," the officer said.

On April 5, another YouTuber, Samay Raina, appeared before the Guwahati Police's Crime Branch in connection with the case. Now, only Apoorva Makhija was yet to appear before the police.

The police had sent summons to Singh and Makhija again after they sent emails stating they were out of the country, the officer said.

Guwahati Police had registered the case against Raina and YouTuber and social media influencer Ranveer Allahabadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion on a publicly accessible online show, causing serious harm to public decency and morality.

The crime branch had registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with sections of the IT Act, Cinematograph Act 1952, and ⁠Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Allahbadia had also appeared before the Guwahati Police on March 7 and was questioned for over four hours.

The police said that he had cooperated and assured of extending his cooperation in the future, including coming to Guwahati, in connection with the case.

The Supreme Court had granted him protection from arrest but had termed his remarks "vulgar".

Another accused in the case, Ashish Chanchlani, was the first to appear before the police on February 27 and was granted anticipatory bail by the Gauhati High Court on February 7.

Besides the five YouTubers, the owner of the place where the shooting of the controversial show took place has also been named in the FIR, he added.