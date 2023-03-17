YS Sharmila 'stopped' from leaving house to protest against 'paper leak': 'Imposing Sec 144...'

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on Friday hit out at chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and alleged that he is imposing Section 144 in residential areas to curb the protest and thwarting all reports that are not in his favour.

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila.(ANI)

The police reportedly stopped Sharmila from leaving her residence in Hyderabad to hold a protest at Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) office over the alleged paper leak.

“You (KCR) are imposing Section 144 in residential areas so that there is no protest and we don’t go against the government. There is no democracy in Telangana,” Sharmila told news agency ANI.

She said KCR is baffled by YSR Telangana Party getting the support of the people. “KCR is going to make all attempts to thwart those reports that are not in his favour. YSR Telangana party is winning hearts and gaining people’s trust. Why am I not allowed to protest in my own compound,” she asked.

She further alleged that the TSPSC board is being involved in the assistant engineer (civil) recruitment exam leak case and a mere SIT enquiry will not suffice.

She has demanded an investigation by the CBI and sitting judges in the alleged case. "Well, there is a paper leak. The Telangana State Public Service Commission board is involved. We don't know who all are involved. An SIT enquiry will not suffice. We demand an enquiry by the CBI and sitting judges otherwise truth won’t come out," she said.

Sharmila, the younger sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, was detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday during a protest against KCR over alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, a multipurpose irrigation project on Godavari River in Telangana.

Sharmila also held a 'silent protest' in Hyderabad last week over crime against women in the state. Police said the protest violated rules and she and other members of the YSRTP were removed; Sharmila was later shifted to her residence.

In February, Sharmila compared KCR's rule in the state with that of the Taliban in Afghanistan and termed him a "tyrant". While responding to a question from a reporter, she accused him of not understanding "democratic language".

Political tensions in Telangana have been ramped up over the past few weeks as opposition parties like the YSRTP (and the Bharatiya Janata Party) prepare to take on KCR and his Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the Legislative Assembly election due this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

