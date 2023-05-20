YSRCP MP evades CBI interrogation again

For the second consecutive time in the last four days, YSR Congress party MP Y S Avinash Reddy skipped the CBI interrogation in connection with the murder of his uncle and former Andhra Pradesh minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy. YSR Congress party MP Avinash Reddy, who evaded questioning by the CBI on Tuesday, refused to turn up before the \agency on Friday on the pretext that his mother had suddenly fallen sick in his home town of Pulivendula. (PTI)

Avinash Reddy, who evaded questioning by the CBI in Hyderabad on Tuesday on the grounds that he had prior engagements in his constituency, refused to turn up before the investigation agency on Friday on the pretext that his mother had suddenly fallen sick in his home town of Pulivendula.

A high drama prevailed at the residence of Avinash Reddy in Hyderabad when he left his residence at around 10.45. Instead of heading towards the CBI office in Koti, his vehicle hit the national highway 44 and proceeded towards Kadapa.

The MP’s supporters, who followed his vehicle, beat up media persons who tried to track his movements. A vernacular television channel reporter sustained injuries and his vehicle was damaged in the attack.

His lawyers gave the information to the CBI and sought some more time for him to appear before the investigating officer. But the CBI authorities did not oblige the request and started following the vehicle of Avinash.

However, after reaching Kurnool on the national highway, the CBI authorities returned to Hyderabad, after coming to know that the MP’s mother was admitted to a local hospital. They are expected to issue fresh summons to Avinash on Saturday.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain the MP’s plea for an urgent hearing on his petition seeking a direction to the Telangana high court to grant him anticipatory bail.

The high court on April 28 refused to grant him immediate bail and adjourned the hearing to June 5. It also refused to pass an order restraining CBI from taking any harsh measure against him in the case.

