YSRCP to launch public outreach campaign

With just around one year left for the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, ruling YSR Congress Party has embarked on a massive public outreach programme, aimed at explaining to the people about what the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government has done in the last four years.

YSRC to kickstart public outreach campaign from April 7. (ANI)

Disclosing this to reporters, YSRCP general secretary and advisor to the state government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the programme called “Jagananne Maa Bhavishyatthu” (Only Jagan is our future) would kick start on April 7 and continue for two weeks.

“This is the biggest-ever campaign launched by any other political party in the country, Over seven lakh grassroots workers of the YSRCP would reach out to all 1.6 crore households in a span of two weeks that will conclude on April 20,” Reddy said.

He said the campaign would highlight the slogan: “Maa Nammakam Nuvve Jagan” (Jagan, you are our faith). “There were multiple group discussions with the public at the grassroots across 12,000 secretariats and the slogan emerged out of these discussions unanimously. This reflects ground reality that people across the state trust Jagan for their future,” he said.

Reddy said the grassroots soldiers who would be active in the campaign had been directly in contact with the party’s central office, regional coordinators as well as MLAs for the last 3-4 months and had undergone training block-wise in a mission mode on establishing a public connect.

During the programme, the party would tend to highlight the achievements of the present government vis-à-vis the previous Telugu Desam Party government. “The entire party cadre, which has been doubled in the last few months is set to go door-to-door to ask the people directly how Jagan has fared and further take his message to the last mile,” the government advisor said.

