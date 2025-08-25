YSRCP accuses Chandrababu Naidu of handing TTD land, temple body denies allegations | Top points
ByShivam Pratap Singh
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 12:54 pm IST
YSRCP leader B Karunakar Reddy accused CM N Chandrababu Naidu of "conspiring" to hand over valuable property.
A political firestorm has erupted in Andhra Pradesh over a piece of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) land being transferred to Oberoi Hotels. YSRCP leader B Karunakar Reddy on Sunday accused chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu of "conspiring" to hand over valuable property to the hotel group.
However, TTD issued a statement condemning Reddy's allegations, calling them "incorrect and misleading" regarding land allotments.
Here are the top points regarding the TTD land controversy and the temple body’s response.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams land controversy: Top points
- YSRCP leader Karunakar Reddy alleged that 20 acres of prime land owned by TTD in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati, valued at ₹1,500 crore, was exchanged for low-value rural land, resulting in an alleged loss of ₹1,000 crore. He called state chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu the ‘mastermind’ behind a “conspiracy to surrender valuable land” belonging to the temple body, adding that the deal is wrapped up as a “land exchange”.
- Reddy further claimed that a special TTD meeting was held on May 7 to approve the deal, followed by a government order on August 7. Criticising Naidu for now "gifting" a prime spot in the temple city for Oberoi hotels, after previously rejecting their proposal, Reddy called it "daylight robbery". He also claimed that the TDP-led government deliberately omitted land valuations from the agenda and referred to the temple land as "inam land" (gifted land) to make the exchange seem illegitimate.
- According to the temple body, in November 2021, the then (YSRCP) government allotted 20 acres at Alipiri foothills to Oberoi Hotel, sparking strong objections from Hindu groups and devotees citing the temple's sanctity concerns. "At the TTD Board meeting held on November 18, 2024, it was reported to the erstwhile YSRCP government that the sacred land should not be allotted to the Oberoi Hotel but should be allotted to the TTD," said TTD in a press release.
- N Chandrababu Naidu barred non-religious activities in the region surrounding the sacred seven hills during his visit to Tirumala on March 21. The TTD approved transferring the TTD land located on the south side of the road to the Tourism Department in exchange for the land allotted to TTD by Tourism on the north side.
- TTD has said that it would use the land on the north side to build facilities for devotees, keeping in mind future needs.
