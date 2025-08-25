YSRCP accuses Chandrababu Naidu of handing TTD land, temple body denies allegations | Top points

A political firestorm has erupted in Andhra Pradesh over a piece of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) land being transferred to Oberoi Hotels. YSRCP leader B Karunakar Reddy on Sunday accused chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu of "conspiring" to hand over valuable property to the hotel group. TTD issued a statement to condemn the allegations made by Karunakar Reddy, calling them "incorrect and misleading" regarding land allotments.(X/@PSTamangGolay)

However, TTD issued a statement condemning Reddy's allegations, calling them "incorrect and misleading" regarding land allotments.

Here are the top points regarding the TTD land controversy and the temple body’s response.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams land controversy: Top points