YSR Congress Party on Thursday demanded that the Telugu Desam Party-led coalition government should resume the works on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project on Krishna River taken up during the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy regime and complete the project at any cost. YSRCP holds rally for lift irrigation project

The party held a big rally under the banner of “Chalo Pothireddypadu” at Pothulapadu village in Nandikotkur of Nandyal district, attended by leaders and farmer groups from Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam.

Addressing the rally, YSRCP state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the project works had come to a halt during the present Chandrababu Naidu government, which he said would turn Rayalaseema region into a desert.

He said the party would launch a big movement, creating awareness among the people in every village and exposing alleged conspiracies against Rayalaseema. He warned of severe political repercussions for TDP in the region if the project remains stalled.

Sajjala termed the stoppage of RLIP a grave injustice to drought-prone Rayalaseema and its farmers, calling it a “sin against Rayalaseema.”

He questioned why Naidu had not responded to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks in the assembly that he had prevailed upon the Andhra chief minister to stall the RLIP.

He said Rayalaseema, like Telangana, must access Srisailam water at the 800-feet level. He reiterated that assured irrigation and drinking water were the basis of real development, a vision earlier pursued by former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and said RLIP is the only lasting solution to the region’s water distress.

The YSRCP leader said the project, a lifeline for irrigation and drinking water needs of Rayalaseema region, was sidelined citing environmental clearances despite major progress under YSRCP. He accused Chandrababu of sacrificing Rayalaseema for political priorities while focusing on Amaravati and real-estate interests.

Sajjala said the party will mobilise farmers, expand public outreach district-wide, and hold larger meetings starting in Kadapa. He said the YSRCP, if voted to power again in 2029, would complete RLIP on a war footing if the present government fails.