YSRCP MP quits party, politics and House seat

Hyderabad YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijay Sai Reddy on Friday announced his resignation from the party and also active politics.

“I will also resign from my Rajya Sabha membership on Saturday,” the two-time MP said in a post on his social media handle X.He also declared that he was not joining any political party. “I am not resigning with aspirations for any other position, benefit, or money,” he said.

A chartered accountant by profession, Sai Reddy was a close associate of former chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh late YS Rajasekhar Reddy and was later the financial advisor for the business entities owned by the latter’s son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He was the founding member of the YSRCP floated by Jagan in 2011 and was often considered the second-in-charge of the party. He was also the accused No. 2 (A-2) in the quid pro quo case registered against Jagan by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and was arrested in January 2012. He was in jail till October 2013, before coming out on bail.

Sai Reddy had since been active in the YSRCP and had been nominated to Rajya Sabha for two consecutive terms in 2016 and 2022. He was a panel chairperson in Rajya Sabha and also served on the parliamentary standing committees.

In his post on X, he said the decision (to quit politics) was entirely his personal decision and there was no pressure or influence from anyone. He emphasised that he was indebted to YS Rajasekhar Reddy family, which trusted and supported him for four decades and across three generations.

“I am forever grateful to Jagan Garu, who gave me the opportunity to serve as a Rajya Sabha member twice, and to Bharathamma garu, who elevated me to such a prominent position,” he said, and wished Jagan all the best.

Sai Reddy said as the parliamentary party leader, floor leader in the Rajya Sabha, and national general secretary of the party, he had worked diligently and sincerely for the party and the state’s interests. “I have acted as a bridge between the state and the Centre,” he claimed.

He extended special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, who supported and gave him immense strength and recognition in the Telugu states over nearly nine years.

The outgoing Rajya Sabha member said he had political differences with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), but had no personal differences with chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family. “I also share a long-standing friendship with Pawan Kalyan garu,” he said.

Stating that he would take up agriculture as his livelihood which, he said, was his future. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people of my state, friends, colleagues, and party workers who supported me throughout my long political journey. I thank each and every one of you by name,” Sai Reddy said.