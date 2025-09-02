'Yuvraj of royal families can't understand pain': PM Modi's dig at Tejashwi, Rahul over mother's ‘insult’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during Voter Adhikar Yatra at Saran, Bihar(Hindustan Times)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress combine in Bihar for allegedly passing derogatory remarks against him and his mother during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in the state last week.

“A few days back, from the stage of the Congress-RJD rally, abusive remarks were made. It was not just an insult to my mother, but to all mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. I had never imagined that such an act would take place from the rich land of Bihar,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister made the statement during a virtual event to inaugurate the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited, wherein the PM also transferred ₹105 crore to the bank account of the institution. Chief minister Nitish Kumar, deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, and other officials were also present.

“Our mother is our world, our pride. These abuses are not just an insult to my mother, but also the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. I know how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing the words. I know the people of Bihar too are pained by this like me,” PM Modi said.

Last week, some people used derogatory words against PM Modi and his late mother during Rahul Gandhi’s yatra in Darbhanga district. A case was lodged and one person was arrested, while another is on the run.

“My mother separated me from her so that I could serve crores of mothers like you. You all know that now my mother is not alive. Some time back, after turning 100, she left us all. That mother, who has nothing to do with politics, who is no more, was abused from the stage of the RJD and Congress. I can only imagine the pain you must have felt. This is very sad,” Modi said.

Without naming Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the PM said, “These ‘yuvraaj’ born in royal families cannot understand the ‘tapasya’ of a poor mother and the pain of her son. They were born with a silver spoon. They think the power of the country and of Bihar is the legacy of their family. But you, the people of the country, blessed the hardworking son of a poor mother. They are not able to digest this...the list of abuses they have hurled at me is very long.”

Modi said he can pardon those who used such languages but wondered “if Chhathi maiya will pardon them”. “Keep faith in NDA. I will continue to serve the country with the same vigour,” the PM said.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the primary objective of establishing the Jeevika Nidhi is to provide community members associated with the scheme easy access to funds at affordable interest rates.

All registered cluster-level federations under Jeevika will become members of the cooperative society. Both the Bihar government and the Centre will contribute towards the operations of the institution.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also urged everyone to use swadeshi products amid the global economic crisis.