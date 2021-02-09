Zero tolerance for lawyers who spoil image of profession: Madras High Court
The Madras high court on Monday came down heavily on advocates indulging in illegal activities such as land-grabbing and spoiling the image of the profession while hearing a writ petition against a group of people that included lawyers who allegedly tried to take over a property by force.
“When it comes to the conduct of the advocates, there will be zero tolerance shown by this Court and this Court has to ensure that the activities of some of the advocates do not spoil the image of the entire profession,” justice Anand Venketash said.
He observed that it was the third time in a month that it was brought to the court’s notice that “advocates (were) indulging themselves in criminal activities by forming part of an unlawful assembly and making attempts to grab properties”. The court said that stringent action was taken in the past by suspending advocates when the issue was prevalent and it was subsequently brought under control. “It looks like the lockdown period (due to Covid-19), has again revived this despicable practice and once again some advocates are indulging in illegal activities of grabbing properties,” the court said, vowing to bring it under control again.
The petitioner, PS Kirubakaran, approached the court as the plea said police protection wasn’t given to the property due to the presence of advocates despite a disruption in law and order. In its interim order on Monday, the court directed the police authority to provide protection to the property. The court said that advocates’ participation was evident from photographs submitted and called for the advocates to be identified. “This report will form the basis for this Court to give a complaint before the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry against the concerned advocates,” the court stated. The matter has now been posted for March 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Dutch govt will extend coronavirus curfew until March 3
PM Modi's speech offered no solution: Opposition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament LIVE: PM Modi likely to reply to Prez address in Lok Sabha tomorrow
TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s remarks cause uproar in Lok Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir, Bengal polls dominate Lok Sabha debate on President speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lok Sabha begins work as logjam finally ends
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Like an ascetic, but with a family
- The daily life of Muhammed Naeem Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allahabad high court dismisses plea against allotment of land for mosque
- The Uttar Pradesh government allotted the land to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) for construction of a mosque in compliance with the Supreme Court’s November 2019 order that allotted the site, where the Babi mosque once stood, to the Hindu claimants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws: Elderly protesters recount ’88 stir, stare at a long haul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter says seeking dialogue with minister, safety of staff key
- The government later sent a notice saying Twitter was not in a position to judge the order and that it was an intermediary liable to follow directions as per the law, which could include penal provisions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM slams ‘andolanjeevi’ in Rajya Sabha farm laws defence
- At the same time, the PM appealed to agitating farm groups to call off their protests, said all doors for suggestions and improvement remain open, and invited them for continued discussions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
75% pedestrian facilities unsafe, in violation of norms: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zero tolerance for lawyers who spoil image of profession: Madras High Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala announces return to Tamil Nadu politics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi riots: Police seeks report on plea seeking FIR against Kapil Mishra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox