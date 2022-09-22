'Zero tolerance...': Rahul Gandhi on NIA-ED-police raids on PFI, SDPI leaders

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called for 'zero tolerance' in dealing with 'communalism and violence' and said, "... regardless of where they come from... (all) are the same...". " The Congress MP was responding to a question on this morning's pan-India raids - the National Investigation Agency, the Enforcement Directorate and local police forces targeted Popular Front of India offices and leaders in over a dozen states, including Kerala. Over 100 PFI members were arrested in the crackdown on suspected terror-funding activities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maximum arrests - 22 - were from Kerala, including PFI chairman OMA Salam, state chief CP Mohammed Basheer and national secretary VP Nazarudheen.

READ | Scores held as NIA leads multi-agency pan-India raids against PFI

Union home minister Amit Shah met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the NIA's director-general today to review evidence collected in the raids.

READ | Amit Shah chairs meet with top officials after NIA raids on PFI-SDPI

Rahul Gandhi - in Kerala to lead the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' - also spoke about polls to be held by his party next month - when the Congress will select a 'full-time' president to replace Sonia Gandhi, who has been interim chief since 2019.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahul - who has refused multiple calls to return - told hopefuls it was more than a post; he called it a 'historic (position)... defines a particular view of India'.

READ | 'Not a post…': Rahul Gandhi's advice to Congress president hopefuls

The selection of a new chief has been a central demand by the G-23, a group of senior leaders critical of the party's functioning and the Gandhis leadership.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and ex union minister Shashi Tharoor are seen as the two main contenders to replace Sonia Gandhi.

READ | Cong prez polls: Tharoor v Gehlot to replace Sonia? Rahul a dark horse?

Tharoor is a member of the G-23 and Gehlot is a staunch Gandhi loyalist, setting up an intriguing fight between the two camps in the party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | Shashi Tharoor meets Sonia Gandhi after his 'I endorse...' post

Gehlot has declared himself open to taking the top post but has made it clear his preference is for Rahul Gandhi to return. The Rajasthan CM is also wary of surrendering control of his state to rival Sachin Pilot, the former deputy CM.

A third (perhaps less likely possibility) is ex Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh, who told a news website Wednesday, "Why rule me out?"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON