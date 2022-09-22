Home / India News / ‘It's not a post, but…’: Rahul Gandhi's advice to Congress president's aspirants

'It's not a post, but…': Rahul Gandhi's advice to Congress president's aspirants

Updated on Sep 22, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his piece of advice to those who may contest for party president post it is not just an organisational post, but an ideological post which represents a belief system.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference.(HT file)
ByHT News Desk

“My piece of advice to those who may contest for Congress president's post — you are taking on a position which is historic and defines a particular view of India. It is not just an organisational post, it is an ideological post, which represents a belief system and vision of India,” Gandhi, who on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', said at a press conference on being asked about a piece of advice he would give to the Congress chief aspirants.

On asked why the yatra not spending more time in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi said the Congress has a very clear view on what needs to be done there.

rahul gandhi congress
