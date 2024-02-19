 Zero-Degree Salute: Soldiers pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji at LoC | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Zero-Degree Salute: Soldiers pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji at LoC | Video

Zero-Degree Salute: Soldiers pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji at LoC | Video

ByHT News Desk
Feb 19, 2024 11:00 PM IST

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's enduring legacy encompasses unparalleled military prowess and administrative acumen.

In a remarkable display of tributes, soldiers organised a programme to celebrate Shiv Jayanti at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, situated on the India-Pakistan Line of Control. Despite the challenging weather conditions, with temperatures dipping below 0 degrees and snow covering the ground, the soldiers paid their heartfelt respects to the Maratha warrior king of the 17th century.

Shivaji Maharaj's 394th birth anniversary was observed nationwide on Monday.(DIO Pune)
Shivaji Maharaj's 394th birth anniversary was observed nationwide on Monday.(DIO Pune)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, born in 1630, fought against the Mughals, carving out a kingdom that would later evolve into one of the most formidable empires in history. Celebrated for his exceptional military skills and administrative acumen, Shivaji Maharaj's 394th birth anniversary was observed nationwide on Monday.

Watch Shivaji Jayanti celebration by soldiers in Kupwara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the founder of the Maratha Empire, acknowledging Chhatrapati Shivaji's visionary leadership, fearless warrior spirit, commitment to cultural preservation, and embodiment of good governance.

"Tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. A visionary leader, fearless warrior, protector of culture and embodiment of good governance, his life inspires generations," he wrote on X.

"350 years back when Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj came to power his rule had the vision of Swarj and nationalism. He had always prioritised India's unity. His ideals remain true in the vision of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat today," the Prime Minister was heard saying in the video message attached to his post.

Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais marked the occasion by laying floral tributes at Raj Bhavan. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, along with deputy chief ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, participated in the celebrations held at Shivneri Fort.

Taking to his 'X' account, CM Shinde wrote, “Salutations to the revered deity of Akhand Hindustan, the founder of Hindavi Swarajya, Maharajadhiraj Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary.”

