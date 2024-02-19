Maharashtra celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, PM Modi lauds him

Maharashtra celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti or Shivaji Jayanti on Monday. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, along with deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, honoured the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by paying tribute at Shivneri Fort in Pune. Speaking to the assembled crowd at the event, Eknath Shinde praised the remarkable contributions of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, describing him as a proficient administrator and a monarch who championed the cause of the common people. "It is our responsibility to preserve the forts in the state, which are our heritage and legacy," Eknath Shinde said. A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.(PTI)

“The development work of Shivneri fort and Junnar tehsil (connected with the Maharashtra ruler) is underway…” the CM added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to the Maratha empire founder Shivaji on his birth anniversary.

"Tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. A visionary leader, fearless warrior, protector of culture and embodiment of good governance, his life inspires generations," Modi said on X.

Modi has often lauded Shivaji for his military and administrative genius and had invoked the much-admired Maratha king in his speech at the BJP convention on Sunday as well.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is one of the greatest Maratha rulers who carved an enclave from Bijapur's Adilshahi sultanate that marked the beginning of the Maratha Empire. His birthday is celebrated across Maharashtra on February 19 and is a public holiday. As per Hindu Tithi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti varies every year. This year, India is celebrating the 394th birth anniversary of the great Maratha ruler.

Shivaji Bhosale, also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a member of the Bhonsle Maratha clan. He was born at Shivneri Fort as per Hindu calendar Falgun's Krishna paksha 3 in 1630.

History

Shivaji Maharaj captured the Torna fort at the age of 16, as documented in historical records, with the seizure of Raigad and Kondana forts occurring a year later. Additionally, he is renowned for reinstating the Hindavi Swarajya festival.

Significance

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti holds profound significance beyond commemorating a historical figure, serving as a poignant reminder of the enduring values and principles embodied by Shivaji Maharaj – courage, fortitude, fairness, and the pursuit of self-rule.

The legacy of Shivaji Maharaj continues to ignite the spirit of countless Indians, particularly in Maharashtra, where he is revered as an emblem of regional honour and belonging. His remarkable life and accomplishments continue to inspire individuals striving for liberty, fairness, and effective governance.

