‘Love for moms outshines everything’: Zomato CEO as food delivery company sold 150 cakes every minute on Mother's Day

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter to express joy over the gaining importance of Mother's Day and how the food delivery giant was seeing orders as on this occassion as much as on New Year's eve. Saying that the love for mothers outshines everything, Goyal added, “Here’s proof - @zomato recorded the highest ever number of orders yesterday, and ~150 cakes were ordered every minute. Grateful to be a part of your day.” On Mother's Day, Zomato tweeted, “to the 21,074 people who ordered a cake on 14 Feb but haven't ordered today, sharam nahi aati?”

He further stated, “We are seeing that Mother’s Day is becoming as big as New Year’s Eve in terms of order volumes. We are so proud of becoming a part of more of your celebrations. ❤️”

International Mother's Day is marked annually on the second Sunday of May. It fell on May 14 this year.

Several users celebrated the good news. One Twitter use comments, “So definitely ZoMAAto then?😃”

Another user said, “150 cakes ordered every minute? That's a lot of love for our moms! Let's use this momentum to keep honoring and cherishing the incredible women who gave us everything.”

A Twitter user said, “Nothing brings people together quite like the love for our mothers. It's amazing to see how this special day can inspire so much joy and togetherness.”

The food delivery app in a video it shared two days before Mother's day spoke about how Zomato's name would be changed to ‘Mazoto’, because “Ma always comes first”.

The video talked about how would Zomato be if mothers designed it. With sections like ‘Could've cooked at home', codes like ‘CLEANROOM25’, ‘TIMEPEUTHO’ and features like you can only add a minimum of two rotis. The app would accept reviews only from verified relatives, except Mother-in-laws, the video stated.

