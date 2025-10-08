Zubeen Garg's cousin, Assam Police officer, arrested in singer's death case

The special investigation team (SIT) of Assam police criminal investigation department (CID) on Wednesday arrested a police officer and a close relative of Zubeen Garg in connection with the singer's death in Singapore last month in a swimming incident. Assam Police Service (APS) officer Sandipan Garg and singer Zubeen Garg (right).

Sandipan Garg, a cousin of Garg, is an Assam Police Service (APS) officer currently posted as deputy superintendent (law and order) for Kamrup district. The CJM (Kamrup-Metropolitan) district has sent Sandipan Garg to 14 days of police custody.

He had visited Singapore along with Garg and was present at the scene when the 52-year-old singer-composer-poet-actor-filmmaker died while swimming in the sea on September 19.

This is the fifth arrest in the case. CID had earlier questioned Sandipan for four days before deciding to arrest him. Sandipan is the son of Garg’s paternal uncle. Following the arrest he is being produced in the court of chief judicial magistrate of Kamrup (Metropolitan) district and is expected to be remanded to police custody.

“Today we arrested Sandipan following his interrogation. Since an investigation is underway, I can’t reveal more than that. He will be produced in court and we will seek police custody,” special DGP (CID) Assam Police, MP Gupta, who is heading the 10-member SIT, said.

Earlier, the CID had arrested Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the North East India Festival (NEIF) in Singapore, which Garg had gone to attend, the singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and singer Amritprava Mahanta in connection with the case. All four are in CID custody at present.

Following Garg’s death while taking part in a yacht party organised by a few Assamese NRIs in Singapore under suspicious circumstances, the CID had registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and death due to negligence was registered.

Later, the CID had added the murder charge as well, following interrogations of the four persons arrested earlier. The CID had also registered a separate case against Mahanta for alleged financial irregularities after the recovery of many seals and some incriminating documents from his Guwahati residence.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Monday that central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (IT) department. ED is likely to conduct raids at Mahanta’s office and residence in Guwahati on Wednesday.