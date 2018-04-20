Indian foodies can now dine on the Arabian sea, in ships used by Queen Elizabeth

A year back, there were talks of Mumbai getting its first floating restaurants on the Arabian sea. And now, that’s soon to become reality. Ships that once played host to Queen Elizabeth herself are all set to become Mumbai’s brand new address on the sea.Mumbai’s first ever cruise ships - Queensline Neverland and Queensline See Yah – which will also be Mumbai’s largest and most eclectic floating restaurants, each able to accommodate 400 diners at a time, are set to sail in October. And a simple love story of a Delhi girl with Mumbai’s Arabian Sea has made it happen.

Shripriya Dalmia Thirani

37-year-old Shripriya Dalmia Thirani from Delhi has won the bid to start the largest floating restaurants and cruises next to two of Mumbai’s iconic sites – the Gateway of India and Girgaum Chowpatty.The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) awarded the rights to Thirani, a rank outsider in the food business.

Thirani confirmed that after sailing for over a month from Turkey, the ships have finally reached the docks in Mumbai.Shripriya scouted the globe before zeroing in on these two ships which has earlier hosted the monarch of Britain and several other world dignitaries.

“Cruising is an attractive form of tourism because it allows passengers to sample multiple experiences at the same time. On my ships, foreigners and Indians will be able to sail from one end of Mumbai to another, for the first time experiencing what it is to have the best food and wine on board while looking at Mumbai’s imposing skyline. It has something for everyone - convenient for families, romantic for couples or exciting enough for young singles seeking light adventure,” Shripriya says.

Once the ship opens its doors in October, passengers will be picked up from designated points across Mumbai’s coastline and taken on board for an “unparalleled dining session coupled with a cruise that would allow people to see the city from the water.

For Shripriya, the desire to start a venture on the sea in Mumbai has been a childhood wish.“Hence, when I came to know about the government’s plan to rightfully open up Mumbai’s Eastern seafront, I realised it could an opportunity to turn my dream into a reality. Mumbai’s incredible seafront is a spectacle – always brimming with life, teeming with stories and emotions. I am very thankful to minister Nitin Gadkare and the Mumbai Port Trust for such a forward thinking decision. Mumbai’s seafront will no more be any less than the French or the Italian Riviera,” she said.

Food is central to the DNA of India, and Shripriya intends to bring the best chefs onboard for the floating restaurants.“I have plans of tie ups with some of the world’s top chains and chefs. I intend to get the world’s top chefs to cook in our backyard,” she says.