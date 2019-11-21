Canadian PM Trudeau includes 4 Indian-origin ministers in new cabinet

indians-abroad

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 08:28 IST

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Wednesday announced his 36 member new cabinet.

Four Indian-origin MPs Navdeep Singh Bains, Harjit Singh Sajjan, Bardish Chaggar and Anita Anand have been included in the new cabinet. Anita is the first ever Hindu minister in the cabinet, who has been made minister of public services and procurement.

Bains becomes minister of innovation, science and industry. Chagger has been appointed as minister of diversity, inclusion and youth, while Sajjan remains the minister of national defence.

Trudeau moved foreign minister Chrystia Freeland into a new job where she will be asked to help stave off a looming national unity crisis. Freeland becomes minister of intergovernmental affairs and also takes on the more symbolic role of deputy prime minister. In her new role, she will deal with western oil-producing provinces.