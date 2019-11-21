e-paper
Canadian PM Trudeau includes 4 Indian-origin ministers in new cabinet

The four Indian-origin ministers in Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s new cabinet are Navdeep Singh Bains, Harijit Singh Sajjan, Bardish Chaggar and Anita Anand.

indians-abroad Updated: Nov 21, 2019 08:28 IST
HT Correspondent and Reuters
HT Correspondent and Reuters
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Bardish Chagger (in centre) poses with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Julie Payette after being sworn-in as Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Youth during the presentation of Trudeau's new cabinet, at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada November 20, 2019.(REUTERS)
Bardish Chagger (in centre) poses with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Julie Payette after being sworn-in as Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Youth during the presentation of Trudeau's new cabinet, at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada November 20, 2019.(REUTERS)
         

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Wednesday announced his 36 member new cabinet.

Four Indian-origin MPs Navdeep Singh Bains, Harjit Singh Sajjan, Bardish Chaggar and Anita Anand have been included in the new cabinet. Anita is the first ever Hindu minister in the cabinet, who has been made minister of public services and procurement.

Bains becomes minister of innovation, science and industry. Chagger has been appointed as minister of diversity, inclusion and youth, while Sajjan remains the minister of national defence.

Trudeau moved foreign minister Chrystia Freeland into a new job where she will be asked to help stave off a looming national unity crisis. Freeland becomes minister of intergovernmental affairs and also takes on the more symbolic role of deputy prime minister. In her new role, she will deal with western oil-producing provinces.

