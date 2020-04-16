e-paper
Covid-19: Indian-American singer pays tribute to frontline doctors through video song

Given the urgency of the Covid-19 pandemic and so many doctors of Indian-origin on the frontline, Palakurthi got inspired by their dedication and service, a report release said.

indians-abroad Updated: Apr 16, 2020 08:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
the song titled “Rukta Hi Naheen Tu Kahin Haar Ke” is sung by Anuradha Palakurthi.
the song titled “Rukta Hi Naheen Tu Kahin Haar Ke” is sung by Anuradha Palakurthi. (Anuradha Palakurthi Juju/YouTube screengrab)
         

An Indian-American singer Wednesday released a video song to pay tribute to doctors who are combating the deadly coronavirus by putting their lives on the line.Sung by Anuradha Palakurthi, the song titled “Rukta Hi Naheen Tu Kahin Haar Ke”, is produced by the Boston-based Juju Productions within a week from idea to its final release.

Given the urgency of the Covid-19 pandemic and so many doctors of Indian-origin on the frontline, Palakurthi got inspired by their dedication and service, a media release said.

The lyric was composed by Boston poet and scriptwriter Sunayana Kachroo. Music was composed by Kamlesh Bhadkamkar, Mixed and Mastered by Vijay Dayal in Mumbai. Nikhil Joshi made the video.

“I think it’s a humble tribute compared to what they are doing every day. There should have been at least a hundred more faces in the music video. We personally know 100 such families and could not get their pictures,” Palakurthi said.

Covid-19 cases breach 12,000-mark in India, death toll at 414
Covid-19 outbreak: It took the world 13 days to get its second million
LIVE: Covid-19 to bring Asia's 2020 growth to halt for first time in 60 years, says IMF
'Stop adding religious colour': India slams US body for remarks on 'misguided' report
'Maybe once in 1000 years': ICMR on Covid-19 transmission from bats to humans
Pollock reveals Sachin's new plan when he 'couldn't tackle short balls'
Could virus have silently infected far more than reported, asks study
Caught on tape: Massive 60-vehicle pileup leaves snow-covered road in mess
