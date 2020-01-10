e-paper
Indian-American entrepreneur Aparna Madireddi announces bid for California town mayor

TheIndian-American entrepreneur had made an unsuccessful bid for a seat on the San Ramon city council, the India West newspaper said in a report on Thursday.

indians-abroad Updated: Jan 10, 2020 12:33 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Los Angeles
Aparna Madireddi is a businesswoman who founded Arvasoft, Inc. with her husband Venki in 1998. She is also active with the local Democratic Party.(Photo Courtesy: Aparna Madireddi / Facebook)
         

Aparna Madireddi, an Indian-American entrepreneur, has announced her bid for the mayoral seat of California’s San Ramon town, replacing incumbent Bill Clarkson who will step down after four terms, a media report said.

Madireddi is the first person to launch her campaign for the seat. Earlier, the Indian-American entrepreneur had made an unsuccessful bid for a seat on the San Ramon city council, the India West newspaper said in a report on Thursday.

Madireddi has served in several volunteer positions in San Ramon, situated in Northern California’s East Bay.

She is currently the chair of the Open Space Advisory Committee, which prioritizes land at risk for development in the rapidly-growing town.

The businesswoman, who founded Arvasoft, Inc., with her husband Venki in 1998, is also active with the local Democratic Party.

“I stepped up to run for mayor because our city is at a critical point. We live in a different era where things are changing rapidly,” Madireddi told DanvilleSanRamon.com.

“Policies and ideas that may have worked in the past will not pass the litmus test today, when it comes to effective governance. I want San Ramon to be fiscally smart and sound for decades to come,” she added.

The Madireddis have lived in San Ramon for 22 years.

