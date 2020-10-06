e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian-American woman jailed for 15 years for forced labour violations

Sharmistha Barai and her husband Satish Kartan were found guilty of conspiracy to obtain forced labour and two counts of obtaining forced labour by a federal jury on March 14, 2019, after an 11-day trial.

indians-abroad Updated: Oct 06, 2020 10:43 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Washington
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, between February 2014 and October 2016, Kartan and Barai hired workers from overseas to perform domestic labour in their home in Stockton, California.
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, between February 2014 and October 2016, Kartan and Barai hired workers from overseas to perform domestic labour in their home in Stockton, California.(HT Archives. Representative image)
         

An Indian-American woman from California has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for forced labour violations.

Sharmistha Barai and her husband Satish Kartan were found guilty of conspiracy to obtain forced labour and two counts of obtaining forced labour by a federal jury on March 14, 2019, after an 11-day trial.

Kartan will be sentenced on October 22.

“The United States abolished slavery and involuntary servitude more than 150 years ago. Yet, inhuman forced labour and deprivations of liberty and dignity persist because human traffickers are modern-day slave masters who endeavour to exploit their fellow human beings for profit and other gruesome purposes,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband.

The Indian American couple compelled the victims into servitude for up to 18 hours a day, with minimal pay, through intimidation, threats and violence, he said, adding this is an unconscionable violation of the victims’ individual rights, freedom and dignity.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, between February 2014 and October 2016, Kartan and Barai hired workers from overseas to perform domestic labour in their home in Stockton, California.

In advertisements seeking workers on the internet and India-based newspapers, they made false claims about the wages and conditions of employment.

Once the workers arrived at their residence, Kartan and Barai compelled them to work up to 18 hours a day with limited rest and nourishment, federal prosecutors alleged.

Few of them were paid any wages. The couple kept the domestic workers from leaving and coerced them to continue working by threatening them, by creating an atmosphere of fear, control, and disempowerment, and at times by physically hitting or burning them.

“When a victim resisted or expressed a desire to leave, the threats and abuse became worse,” the Department of Justice added.

tags
top news
Hathras case: UP govt calls for court-monitored probe by CBI in Supreme Court
Hathras case: UP govt calls for court-monitored probe by CBI in Supreme Court
Shaurya missile to be inducted in strategic arsenal, Agni-5’s sea version by 2022
Shaurya missile to be inducted in strategic arsenal, Agni-5’s sea version by 2022
All 5 accused of raping 19-year-old Dalit woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar last year pronounced guilty
All 5 accused of raping 19-year-old Dalit woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar last year pronounced guilty
Rhea Chakraborty, others’ judicial custody likely to be extended
Rhea Chakraborty, others’ judicial custody likely to be extended
‘Staggered show timings, 50% occupancy’: Guidelines for reopening cinemas
‘Staggered show timings, 50% occupancy’: Guidelines for reopening cinemas
India likely to join Canada-led multilateral group tackling pandemic
India likely to join Canada-led multilateral group tackling pandemic
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools
Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailerBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In