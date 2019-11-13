Indian-Americans are good at being Americans, says Nikki Haley

indians-abroad

Indian Americans are “just good at being Americans”, says Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the UN, in a new book out Tuesday and talks up US ties with India, which she believes are rooted in shared commitment combating terrorism and preventing Afghanistan and Pakistan from sheltering terrorists.

The former envoy also slammed Pakistan for harbouring “terrorists that go out and try to kill our American soldiers”, and named it among countries that accept substantial US but mostly vote against the US at the UN. South Africa was the other country she mentioned in this context.

Haley’s book, “With all due respect”, released Tuesday to much anticipated reception fed by reports — based on advance copies distributed selectively — about her harsh criticism in it of former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House chief of staff John Kelly, who, she alleged, had sought to recruit her to their plan of circumventing the president.

The president pitched her book in a tweet, shortly after those early news reports.

Haley, a Republican, is widely expected to run for the White House in 2024, though she has continued to not confirm it.

Haley, whose parents immigrated to the United States from Punjab, also writes poignantly about growing up “brown” in a deeply segregated South Carolina — white and black children would leave her out because she was neither, family had trouble renting a house and, once, retailers at a farmers’ market had called the police on her and her father.

On ties with India, she writes, “The United States has a partnership with India that is strong and getting stronger. Our partnership is strategic. Both countries have been the victims of terrorism. We share a commitment to defeating terrorists and the hateful ideology that motivates them. We share a commitment to stopping Afghanistan and Pakistan from giving safe harbor to terrorists, like they did before September 11, 2001.”

Herself an Indian American, Haley writes about the success of the community with barely-concealed pride and some smugness. “Indian Americans have been very successful in the United States. We are the minority group that is the most educated, has the highest per-capita income, and, most important, is one of the most charitable in America. There are a number of reasons for Indian Americans’ success in the United States.”

“But mostly, we’re just good at being Americans. And that says as much about America as it does about us.”