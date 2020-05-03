e-paper
Indian businessman dies of coronavirus in UAE

The man was a former president of Abu Dhabi Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) and an active member in the Indian Islamic Centre and the Sunni Centre, the daily reported.

indians-abroad Updated: May 03, 2020 20:33 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Abu Dhabi
PK Kareem Haji, who hailed from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, died on Thursday due to complications arising from coronavirus infection, his son Mohammad Abdul Gafoor told the Gulf News.(File photo for representation)
         

Gafoor said his father was a diabetes patient since 15 years. “Two weeks ago he complained of fever, cough. Our local doctor took a swab test and the result came positive (for coronavirus). My father was shifted to Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi. His condition deteriorated and the last two days he was put on ventilator,” Gafoor said. Haji is survived by his wife, three sons and four grandchildren.

The Indian community here is in “shock” with Haji’s passing, the daily reported.

“We are in shock. Haji tested positive two weeks ago. His condition was pretty serious and he was put on ventilator. But on April 30 he died in the early hours of the morning at 12.36 am. The community is very sad,” said Shukoor Ali Kallungan, president of KMCC, Abu Dhabi.

Haji’s was leading the fight against coronavirus in Abu Dhabi. He was in-charge of a food drive feeding over 1,000 people. Haji was working with restaurants to send packed meals to workers during the country’s sterilisation drive.

