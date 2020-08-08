e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian man dies in US while trying to rescue 3 children from drowning

The man, identified as Manjeet Singh, was visiting Reedley Beach on Wednesday evening near his home in Fresno County when he saw the three children struggling in the Kings River, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday.

indians-abroad Updated: Aug 08, 2020 17:55 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New York
The 29-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The 29-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
         

A 29-year-old Sikh man died after he jumped into a river to rescue three children who were swept away in the US state of California, according to media reports.

The man, identified as Manjeet Singh, was visiting Reedley Beach on Wednesday evening near his home in Fresno County when he saw the three children struggling in the Kings River, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday.

Two eight-year-old girls and a 10-year-old boy were playing in the river when they were pulled under a bridge by the current, CNN quoted Reedley Police Department commander Mark Ediger as saying. Singh, who was at the river with his brother-in-law and other friends, removed his turban and attempted to use it as a rope to pull the children in but was quickly pulled under himself.

“He went in to try and help them and, unfortunately, went underwater fairly quickly and never came back up,” said Reedley Police Commander Marc Ediger.

Singh was found unresponsive 40 minutes later, downriver. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Other bystanders were able to pull two of the children out to safety. One of the eight-year-old girls was underwater for about 15 minutes before she was pulled out, Ediger said. She was taken to Valley Children’s Hospital in Fresno and as of Friday afternoon remained in critical condition and on life support.

Singh moved to California from India two years ago. He had plans to start a trucking business and had been taking truck-driving lessons on Wednesday before visiting the river.

tags
top news
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
Lessons from Swachhta Mission important in fighting Covid-19: PM Modi
Lessons from Swachhta Mission important in fighting Covid-19: PM Modi
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
2 held for thrashing rickshaw driver who refused to chant ‘Modi zindabad’
2 held for thrashing rickshaw driver who refused to chant ‘Modi zindabad’
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
5 Zoom features that you may not be using during video calls
5 Zoom features that you may not be using during video calls
Kerala plane crash ‘murder, not accident’: Expert who flagged safety issues
Kerala plane crash ‘murder, not accident’: Expert who flagged safety issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In