e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

Indian-origin man in US convicted for illegally distributing opioid pain pills

Anmol Singh Kamra of Philadelphia, a pharmacy technician, conspired with George Fisher, a physician, and Frank Brown, both charged separately, to illegally distribute thousands of oxycodone pills to people suffering from addiction.

indians-abroad Updated: Dec 03, 2019 10:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New York
Anmol Singh Kamra would sell drugs without a prescription and then ask Fisher to backdate a fake prescription in an attempt to cover the tracks.
Anmol Singh Kamra would sell drugs without a prescription and then ask Fisher to backdate a fake prescription in an attempt to cover the tracks.(Getty Images/iStockphoto / Photo used for representational purpose only)
         

A 27-year-old Indian-origin man in the United States has been convicted for conspiring to distribute an opioid pain medication outside the usual course of professional practice and without any legal medical purpose.

Anmol Singh Kamra of Philadelphia, a pharmacy technician, conspired with George Fisher, a physician, and Frank Brown, both charged separately, to illegally distribute thousands of oxycodone pills to people suffering from addiction. From about December 2012 through about March 2016, Kamra, Fisher, and Brown carried out a scheme to turn the pharmacy into a “pill mill” in which Kamra knowingly filled fake oxycodone prescriptions written by Fisher in sham “patient” names, and gave the oxycodone pills to Brown to sell in street level drug deals, United States Attorney William McSwain said.

Kamra would sell drugs without a prescription and then ask Fisher to backdate a fake prescription in an attempt to cover the tracks. At trial, Kamra testified that this backdating of prescriptions was a mere “courtesy” on behalf of the doctor so patients could receive their prescriptions in a timely manner, but undercover video evidence showed otherwise.

The small pharmacy Kamra worked, sold so many opioids that some were hidden under the sink for fear that their distributor would notice the over-abundance and cut them off for exceeding the allowable limit.

“Kamra was operating nothing more than a corrupt pill mill,” McSwain said. “The misuse of opioids is killing our citizens, and this defendant significantly contributed to our region’s crippling opioid epidemic,” adding that everything possible must be done to stop the illegal distribution of these deadly drugs, especially by professionals entrusted to prescribe and monitor their use.”

tags
top news
Nasa finds Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram with help of Indian engineer
Nasa finds Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram with help of Indian engineer
Senior lawyer who appeared for Muslim parties sacked from Ayodhya case
Senior lawyer who appeared for Muslim parties sacked from Ayodhya case
‘Even Nasa couldn’t find it’: Indian who helped locate Chandrayaan-2 lander
‘Even Nasa couldn’t find it’: Indian who helped locate Chandrayaan-2 lander
Ex-constable, his aide abduct, rape minor in police quarter in Odisha: Cops
Ex-constable, his aide abduct, rape minor in police quarter in Odisha: Cops
Couldn’t speak against BJP in MP, asked Cong to raise issues: Sumitra Mahajan
Couldn’t speak against BJP in MP, asked Cong to raise issues: Sumitra Mahajan
Gangster Neeraj Bawana wants iPod, non-veg food in jail to ‘pass time’
Gangster Neeraj Bawana wants iPod, non-veg food in jail to ‘pass time’
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Players who impressed before IPL auction
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Players who impressed before IPL auction
‘I’ve been called the worst FM’: Sitharaman responds to criticism in Lok Sabha
‘I’ve been called the worst FM’: Sitharaman responds to criticism in Lok Sabha
trending topics
Chandrayaan 2HTLS 2019UPPSC 2019 Admit CardAnupam KherSSC CHSL 2019Ayodhya caseU 19 World Cup 2020

don't miss

latest news

India News